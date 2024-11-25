Chicago travelers advised to plan ahead amid busy airports and high gas prices

The Brief A record number of Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with Midway Airport anticipating a 7% increase in passengers, surpassing the national airport travel average of 6%. Driving and flying remain the most popular travel methods, while all modes of transportation, including trains, buses, and cruises, have seen an increase. Illinois has the second-highest gas prices in the Great Lakes region at $3.15 per gallon, prompting experts to advise drivers to fuel up outside the state to save money.



A record number of Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, with the peak holiday travel period starting Tuesday, according to AAA.

Midway Airport is preparing for a 7% increase in passenger traffic this week, surpassing the national average of a 6% rise at airports.

Meanwhile, O’Hare International Airport is forecasting a more modest bump of just under 4%.

Travel is up across all modes of transportation, including trains, buses and cruises, but driving and flying remain the most popular ways for travelers to reach their Thanksgiving destinations.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, offered advice for drivers in the Chicago area.

"I'd highly recommend not getting gas here in Chicago, especially if you have, say over a half a tank, and if you can get outside of Chicago, if you’re heading into Wisconsin or Indiana, you’re going to see a lot lower gasoline prices the minute you step out of Illinois," said De Haan. "That’s because Illinois does have some of the highest gasoline taxes in the country. So again, see if you can make it across the line, if you do need to fill up in Chicago, try to only buy what you need to get out of the state."

As of now, Illinois drivers are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon, making it the second-highest price in the Great Lakes region, behind Pennsylvania’s $3.23 per gallon.

With millions hitting the roads and skies, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and pack their patience for what promises to be a busy holiday season.