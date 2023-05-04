Chicago Uber and Lyft drivers protest unfair working conditions

Uber and Lyft drivers gathered Thursday on Chicago's North Side to protest unfair working conditions.

Rideshare drivers voiced concerns over their safety and called for better pay.

Nationwide, at least 31 drivers were killed on the job in 2022 and with cost-of-living increases and higher gas prices, the gig drivers said they deserve more.

Rideshare drivers are having protests across the country today.

Uber said in a statement that its drivers are paid a fair wage:

"The City of Chicago’s own study released last week shows that all full time drivers make more than $20 an hour after expenses and a quarter of drivers make more than $29/hour after expenses."