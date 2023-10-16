Chicago's United Center unveils new food and drink options

The United Center is introducing exciting new food and drink options for fans attending Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, or concerts.

The stadium has come a long way from traditional offerings like burgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and beer. Levy, the food service provider, is bringing a range of signature food and beverage choices to various locations within the stadium.

Local Chicago neighborhood favorites have set up shop within the United Center, including popular spots like Lilllie's Q, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, and Little Goat. Fan-favorite items on the menu include the Smash Burger at the Stadium Club and the Prime Rib Sandwich.

"There's something there for everybody," said United Center Executive Chef Scott Perez.

On Monday, Perez unveiled a mouthwatering tower of corned beef and cheese on a bun, just one of many options for sandwich lovers who can also opt for the Ketel One Burger. If you're not feeling the carbs, check out the char-grilled half-chicken, or perhaps the pan-seared scallops, all available at Queenie's Supper Club, in the United Center's East Atrium.

As for beverages, expect fine cocktails like the Crown Pleaser and the Botanical Margarita.

"We have a tight menu that we've put together that we feel like really pairs well with those cocktails," said Perez.

Additionally, this year the Bulls partnered up with Goose Island to bring you Bull & Goose Beer, described as a light, crisp ale at an easy-drinking 4.8 ABV.

Furthermore, Blackhawks Chairman Danny Wirtz announced a new premium area, "Rocky's Bar," set to debut this December on the main concourse, paying tribute to his late father, Rocky Wirtz.

"We've been thinking about ways to honor his legacy and bring his spirit to life and there's no better way than to build out a space that allows for good times, good cheer, and very much carry on the spirit and legacy of my dad, Rocky Wirtz," said Danny.

In addition to these culinary enhancements, the United Center unveiled checkout-free retail locations on the 300 level, powered by Amazon technology. These convenient retail spots promise a wallet-free shopping experience for visitors.