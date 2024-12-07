United Airlines takes kids on magical flight to the North Pole

article

It was a day full of magic and holiday cheer as United Airlines gave more than 65 kids and their families a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the "North Pole" on Saturday.

The airline teamed up with Cal’s Angels, a pediatric cancer foundation, and Make-A-Wish Illinois to host the annual Fantasy Flight, a holiday tradition designed to bring smiles to children facing serious illnesses.

At Chicago's O’Hare Airport, the kids and their families boarded a plane decked out in festive decorations for a short but memorable flight. When they landed, they stepped into a transformed gate area, complete with everything you’d expect at Santa’s hometown — games, treats, real reindeer, and, of course, Santa Claus himself.

United shared the following footage from the magical event:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson even joined the fun, helping United’s team of volunteers send the families off on their magical adventure.

United is hosting these special flights at 13 airports worldwide, including Denver, Houston, Honolulu and even Tokyo.