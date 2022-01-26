Chicago urges residents to utilize city services amid dangerous cold

The city of Chicago is urging residents to stay warm and utilize city services, if needed, to combat the dangerous cold this week.

But Wednesday morning, it was business as usual at the White Palace Grill In the South Loop, where the hot coffee tasted just a little better on this chilly day.

"I've been in Chicago here for 50 years. We know how to deal with this. There's nothing to worry about," said manager Pete Chiampas. "I mean you put a jacket on, and you go out, and you do what you got to do."

Customers said they rolled out their very best cold-weather gear to confront mother nature.

"Look how heavy I dress up. One, two, three, four layers. It's very cold outside, very cold," said Pete Mellos.

Waitress Sabrina Stanley says it's cold, but not cold enough to keep her from her routine smoking breaks.

"Yes, unfortunately. Don't smoke it's the worst habit ever. I still go out, but I cannot smoke the whole thing. One or two puffs, and I'm back in- it's freezing," she said.

But some patrons pointed out there are great ways to stay warm these days.

"I got the car started early this morning – nice and warm with seat warmers. You know it's not as rough as it used to be, being negative two," said Daryl Zimmer.

If your home is cold that's another story. A media advisory released by the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said, "Warming areas at the cities six community service centers are open Monday through Friday 9-5 p.m."

"On evenings, weekends or holidays, city operated facilities including library's in park facilities might also serve as warming areas, if needed."

The advisory says the Garfield community service center at 10 S. Kedzie is open 24 hours and can connect families and residents to emergency shelter.

"Those seeking a warm place to go after hours can also call 3-1-1 to be connected with available services."