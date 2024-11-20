$150,000 reward offered for suspect in Chicago USPS robbery

article

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 30, 2024, at approximately 6:40 p.m. in front of 7700 S. Laflin St. in Chicago.

The suspect, who fled in a white sedan, is described as a Black male, bald, approximately 38 to 48 years old, standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a white shirt.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement." Reference Case No. 4394942 when calling.