Chicago violence: Gunmen wound man in failed robbery attempt

Chicago police are searching for at least two male suspects who allegedly shot a 29-year-old man during an attempted robbery Christmas morning on the Northwest Side.

About 7:20 a.m., the victim was outside a building in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood when the suspects got out of gray sedan and walked up to him, according to Chicago police.

The suspects told the man they wanted his personal property before firing gunshots in the victim's direction, officials said. The gunmen got back into their vehicle and fled without any of the man's belongings.

The 29-year-old man was shot in his left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are still investigating.