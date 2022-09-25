Chicago violence: Man hit in the head with bottle on Red Line train

article

Chicago police are looking for the man and woman who attacked a rider on a CTA Red Line train early Sunday morning.

Police said the attacked happened in Roseland near East 95th Street.

Video posted to Facebook shows the suspects surrounding the man as he sat on a train. The male attacker demanded the man's ID.

They grabbed a bottle of what looks like wine from the man, then reached into his pocket. As another passenger tried to come to his aid, the female attacker smashed the victim in the head with the bottle.

Video shows blood pouring from the victim's head on to the floor of the Red Line train.

Police said the suspects are a Black man, 25 to 30-years-old, with a white and multicolored shirt, purple hoodie, and black pants with a gray stripe; and a Black woman, about the same age, wearing a white hooded jacket and black ripped pants.