Chicago police seek leads in violent sexual attack on elderly woman

The Brief An armed suspect broke into an 82-year-old woman’s home and assaulted her Wednesday night. The attack happened near 82nd Street and Ashland Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. The victim was hospitalized and is in good condition; no arrests have been made.



Chicago police are searching for a suspect who forced his way into an elderly woman’s home Wednesday night, assaulted her, and fled the scene.

What we know:

Authorities say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, near 82nd Street and Ashland Avenue.

An armed man allegedly broke into the 82-year-old woman’s home through a window.

Once inside, police say he struck the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground, before sexually assaulting her.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene.

First responders arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where officials say she was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

No suspect description has been released.

What's next:

Chicago police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact Area Two detectives.