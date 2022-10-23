Chicago voters can early vote in their own wards starting Monday

Chicagoans have been able to vote early at the city's "supersite" and Board of Elections Office since October 7, but starting on Monday, October 24, early voting will be available in all 50 wards.

The sites in the wards are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On election day, which is Tuesday, November 8, the ward sites are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners provided this list of the sites in the 50 wards: