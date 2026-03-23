Chicago weather: Chilly today before big warmup into the 70s
CHICAGO - At least the winds have died down, but temperatures in Chicago are still going to be chilly today.
Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures only climbing into the low 40s for the majority of the area. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low around freezing.
What's next:
A warming trend starts tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. It will likely be a little cooler along the lake.
On Wednesday expect quite a bit of high cloud cover and even milder temperatures with highs in the mid 60s.
On Thursday it will be very warm with highs in the mid 70s and even a few 80°s sprinkled in our southwest communities.
Cubs Opening Day forecast
Regarding the Cubs opener, there are two concerns. One is the inevitable lakeside cooling which will knock temperatures back in the afternoon. Then an area-wide risk of showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening could impact later innings.
It is possible that storms could be strong especially in our southern area, but we have time to refine that part of the forecast. It will turn sharply colder on Friday — similar to what happened yesterday with highs barely hitting 40.
Over the weekend temperatures will moderate back into the 50s with partly sunny skies.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mike Caplan.