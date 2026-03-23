Chicago weather: Chilly today before big warmup into the 70s

The Brief Chicago stays chilly today with highs in the low 40s before a warming trend begins. Temperatures surge into the 60s Wednesday and 70s to near 80 Thursday with storm chances late. A sharp cooldown returns Friday before moderating into the 50s for the weekend.



At least the winds have died down, but temperatures in Chicago are still going to be chilly today.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures only climbing into the low 40s for the majority of the area. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low around freezing.

What's next:

A warming trend starts tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. It will likely be a little cooler along the lake.

On Wednesday expect quite a bit of high cloud cover and even milder temperatures with highs in the mid 60s.

On Thursday it will be very warm with highs in the mid 70s and even a few 80°s sprinkled in our southwest communities.

Cubs Opening Day forecast

Regarding the Cubs opener, there are two concerns. One is the inevitable lakeside cooling which will knock temperatures back in the afternoon. Then an area-wide risk of showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening could impact later innings.

It is possible that storms could be strong especially in our southern area, but we have time to refine that part of the forecast. It will turn sharply colder on Friday — similar to what happened yesterday with highs barely hitting 40.

Over the weekend temperatures will moderate back into the 50s with partly sunny skies.