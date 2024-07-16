Chicago weather: Cleanup underway following widespread storm damage

A long day of cleanup is underway after the Chicago area was slammed with severe storms Monday night.

Between 7:16 and 9:59 p.m., the National Weather Service in Chicago issued 15 tornado warnings. That is one of the most ever on a calendar day from the Chicago office.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan said he's never seen anything like it in 40 years in this business.

At one point, parts of nine contiguous counties in our viewing area were under a tornado warning. This will take some time to properly quantify and assess by the weather service. Work begins today. As does the cleanup and power-restoration process which at last check still has nearly a quarter-million customers without electricity.

The forecast for the next several days is much more quiet. There can be another spotty shower or sub-severe storm today but most areas will be dry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with plenty of humidity.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs not far from 80.

Thursday may not get out of the 70s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny each day through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A tree was ripped up by severe winds in Norridge and landed on top of a home.

Severe Storm Aftermath

At one point Monday night, 300,000 ComEd customers were without power. As of Tuesday morning, ComEd said there were more than 4,500 active outages, affecting 225,163 customers.

Indiana State Police confirmed that one person was killed after a tree fell on a home in Cedar Lake. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Laura Nagel.

