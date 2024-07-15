Expand / Collapse search
Chicago weather: 300,000 ComEd customers without power after tornadoes, storms

By Jenna Carroll
Published  July 15, 2024 10:49pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Storms swept through the Chicago area Monday night, leaving at least 300,000 ComEd customers without power.

As of 11 p.m., a total of 3,507 outages affected 303,847 customers across the region.

In Cook County, over 145,000 customers experienced power outages. Chicago's 6th and 16th wards were particularly hard-hit, with over 3,000 customers affected in each ward. The 10th Ward, near the Indiana border, also saw nearly 3,000 customers affected.

Following Cook County, Will County had over 57,000 customers impacted by outages, and DuPage County saw just over 16,000 affected.

The Chicago Fire Department posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that several locations in the city had live power lines on the ground. They also reported numerous downed trees and some burning transformers.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

ComEd advises customers to report downed power lines by calling 1-800-334-7661. Ensure you keep your distance and always assume the lines are energized.

Click HERE for ComEd's outage map.