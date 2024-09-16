Chicago weather: Summer stays for another week amid intensifying drought conditions

Summer will linger for another week, but drought conditions are expected to intensify with no significant rain in the forecast through the end of the week.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping into the 50s in the suburbs and the mid-60s in the city. From Tuesday through Thursday, sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s will continue.

By Friday, a few clouds will roll in, resulting in partly cloudy skies and highs remaining in the mid-80s.

Currently, the weekend looks to stay dry, though some models suggest a potential shift that could bring rain chances by late weekend or early next week.

For now, the forecast remains dry for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures expected to stay above average, likely in the 80s.