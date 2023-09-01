Chicago weather: Heat turns up through Labor Day and beyond

It will be sunny today with a warming trend into the weekend. Highs today will be in the mid 80s.

We will have the low 90s tomorrow then mid 90s Sunday and Labor Day.

The record on Monday is 95 degrees and it’s in jeopardy.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 90-94 range with more humidity. A storm is possible on Wednesday.

The tropics are hopping with activity. Idalia is a post-tropical cyclone.

Jose is a tropical storm that will bother no one. Franklin is a hurricane headed for the north Atlantic.

Then there are two new systems which will likely attain tropical storm status soon: one would be Katia and the other would be Lee.