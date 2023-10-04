Chicago weather: Heavy downpours could slow down your Thursday morning commute

Clouds were on the increase Wednesday, and we'll be on the lookout for a few showers to develop later in the evening.

Rain chances increase early Thursday, and we could be in for some heavy downpours during the morning commute.

The best chance of rain will be during the morning and midday hours, and then most areas dry out during the later afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures take a hit on Thursday with highs only making it into the lower 70s, but this is still above normal for this time of October.

Normal high temperature stands at 68 degrees.

The cooler air really settles into the area on Friday and this weekend.

A few showers are possible on Friday with highs in the lower 60s, and then lake effect showers remain possible into early Saturday for northwest Indiana.

Weekend temperatures only top out in the upper 50s.