Chicago weather: Highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies

Pitiful rain on Sunday did nothing to ease the drought with O’Hare seeing about 0.05", Meteorologist Mike Caplan said.

Monday will be mostly sunny, but clouds will fill in late in the afternoon and showers are likely at night.

Once again, some computer modeling is calling for more than ½" of rain in some spots.

While this is possible, lower amounts are more likely.

Tuesday presents another opportunity for showers, mainly from midday on.

Highs on both Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 70s.

The rest of the week will be a bit warmer with highs generally in the low 80s and little chance for meaningful rainfall.