Chicago weather: Mini-heatwave with highs in the 90s

Monday's official high at O'Hare International Airport was 89 degrees.

On Tuesday, we will likely start a run of four days in a row of low to mid-90s.

Expect hazy sun with an air quality alert in place due to wildfire smoke and a high of 93 degrees.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and more humid. There is a chance of storms late but more likely Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday will be tempered somewhat by the timing of showers and storms, with a high around 91. Another round of showers and storms is possible in the afternoon or evening.

If clouds and showers linger into the early afternoon, it won’t be as warm. If the showers clear out early enough then mid-90s could be reached fueling even stronger storms in the afternoon.

Chicagoland is in the slight risk area for severe storms Wednesday, so this will need to be monitored.

Thursday will be hot and humid with mid-90s likely.

Friday could be just as warm unless storms form earlier than expected.

Some of the storms later Friday or at night could also be severe.

The weekend could have showers and storms on Saturday but highs will be in the mid-80s both days.