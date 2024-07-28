Chicago weather: More chances of showers, storms to start the week

We’ve still got some lingering showers moving through the area Sunday evening, so keep those umbrellas handy if you're heading out.

Temperatures will stay mild, hovering near 70 degrees overnight.

Looking ahead to Monday, expect partly to mainly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The rain doesn’t stop there — there’s a risk of showers each day this week.

On a warmer note, Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a surge of heat with temperatures climbing into the low 90s.