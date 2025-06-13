Chicago weather: Pleasant Father’s Day expected before heat returns

The Brief Friday the 13th will bring mild weather with highs in the 70s to near 80 and mostly cloudy skies. Light showers may pass through, mainly in the southern areas, but rainfall will be minimal today and into the weekend. Father’s Day looks pleasant with 70s, and heat returns early next week with highs near 90 and storm chances by midweek.



On this Friday the 13th the weather won’t necessarily be unlucky.

Highs will be mainly in the 70s with a few spots tagging 80. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be some shower activity moving in from the south.

The majority of rainfall is likely to impact the southern half of our viewing area, but no one will be getting much rainfall today. It is doubtful there will be much if any rainfall tonight. That goes for tomorrow as well, with rainfall prospects looking even less than they did a couple of days ago.

Instead, it will likely be partly to mostly cloudy with highs once again not far from 80. It will be cooler by the lake today through Sunday.

On Father’s Day it should be quite pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Heat returns early next week with highs flirting with 90 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next chance of thunderstorms will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a break from the heat.