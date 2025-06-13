Chicago weather: Pleasant Father’s Day expected before heat returns
CHICAGO - On this Friday the 13th the weather won’t necessarily be unlucky.
Highs will be mainly in the 70s with a few spots tagging 80. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be some shower activity moving in from the south.
The majority of rainfall is likely to impact the southern half of our viewing area, but no one will be getting much rainfall today. It is doubtful there will be much if any rainfall tonight. That goes for tomorrow as well, with rainfall prospects looking even less than they did a couple of days ago.
Instead, it will likely be partly to mostly cloudy with highs once again not far from 80. It will be cooler by the lake today through Sunday.
On Father’s Day it should be quite pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Heat returns early next week with highs flirting with 90 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The next chance of thunderstorms will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a break from the heat.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.