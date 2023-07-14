Chicago weather: Storms, strong winds possible with temps in the upper 80s

A few showers and storms are trying to sneak across the Cheddar Curtain Friday morning.

They will likely weaken, but some activity could reach our northern and western viewing areas.

Later Friday, chances ramp up for storms in the heat and growing humidity.

Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds a possibility. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Showers and storms are likely to end early Saturday morning.

Skies will turn partly sunny for a while before yet another bout of storms crosses the area in the afternoon and evening.

Some of those could be strong.

The shower and storm prospects are lower Sunday and Monday — but not zero.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s during this period.