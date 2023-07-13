Chicago weather: Clean up begins after storms, tornadoes wreaked havoc

There were several tornadoes reported across Chicago Wednesday night.

National Weather Service crews will be evaluating each area where strong winds were reported to determine just how many tornadoes touched down.

Numerous confirmed tornadoes moved through the area about 7 p.m, according to the NWS, prompting a tornado warning for Cook County and tornado watch for surrounding counties.

Warnings were lifted by 7:45 p.m., though residents were advised to stay indoors and monitor weather reports for much of the evening.

A tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport around 7 p.m., the weather service confirmed. The tornado was "touching the ground intermittently" and moving east, according to a tweet from the weather service.

There was also reports of a tornado at Midway airport which led to a temporary ground stop and hundreds of cancelations and delays between three and O'Hare.

Amtrak also suspended trains due to severe weather.

Two tornadoes were reported near Elgin, the NWS confirmed one nearest to South Elgin. Houses were severely damages and trees were thrown about yards.

Clean up efforts are now underway in several counties with reports of power outages, downed trees, and severe damage to homes.

At this time, no significant injuries have been reported as a result of the storms.

Today will be a cakewalk in comparison to yesterday's mayhem. Mostly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.

There is a very small chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Late tonight toward daybreak a line of storms might move into northern Illinois.

Spotty thundershowers could also bloom in the heat and humidity tomorrow afternoon when highs will be in the upper 80s. The weekend will be warm with highs in the 80s and a daily chance of showers and storms, but many more dry hours than wet.

The new drought data come in Thursday morning and even though nothing that fell yesterday will be incorporated into the update, conditions will likely have improved from last week.