Chicago weather: Sunny skies and summery temps continue

The Brief Chicago will experience sunny, summery weather with highs in the 80s and cooler temperatures near the lake through the weekend. No significant rainfall is expected in the next week, with only a slight chance of light showers on Sunday.



It’s another sunny and summery day in Chicago.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s just like yesterday. There will be some smoke in the sky and some high clouds moving in late in the day. Tonight won’t be quite as cool as recent ones with lows mainly in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow through the weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the 60s. Each day, including today, will be a few degrees cooler near the lake. Any meaningful rainfall is not on the radar for at least the next week.

Sunday presents the "best" chance for a few light showers but most of Chicagoland will have exactly zero rain. Warmer-than-normal temps are likely through the 3rd week of September.