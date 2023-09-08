Chicago weekend events: From dinosaurs to dumplings, something for everyone

Chicagoans, it's time to step away from the TV because there's a whole lot happening this weekend in the Windy City.

Whether you're a football fan or not, there's an event to suit your interests.

Richardson Farm's Corn Maze Extravaganza

As fall settles in, what better way to celebrate than by visiting the world's largest corn maze? Richardson Farm is throwing open its gates starting Saturday, offering you the chance to get lost in a field of dinosaurs as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Jurassic Park." But that's not all; there's pig racing, pumpkin patches, and more to enjoy. This Spring Grove farm promises fun for the whole family, and the festivities will continue until October 29.

Oktoberfest Chicago Returns to Lincoln Square

If you're a fan of good beer, Lincoln Square is the place to be this weekend. Oktoberfest Chicago kicks off Friday at the corner of Lincoln and Wester. Don't worry if you're not a big drinker; this event offers more than just brews. You can indulge in delicious food, dance to lively music, and even try your hand at carnival games. The celebration will continue through Sunday.

Pilsen's Mexican Independence Day Parade

Pilsen is gearing up for a head start on celebrating Mexican Independence Day. Saturday, starting at noon, the 21st Annual Pilsen Mexican Independence Day Parade will take over 19th Street. While the actual Mexican Independence Day is on September 16, you can expect a whole lot of celebration both now and then.

Black Restaurant Week and More

On Sunday, Black Restaurant Week begins, showcasing 35 restaurants across Greater Chicago over two weeks. If you're a literature enthusiast, don't miss the return of Printers Row Lit Fest on Sunday. It's on South Dearborn Street and runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. And for those with a love for dumplings, the fourth year of World Dumpling Fest will be taking place in Logan Square on Saturday.

Enjoy the festivities!