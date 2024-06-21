Chicago weekend events: Heat won't slow down festivities

The heat won't be taking a break this weekend, so if you're prepared to sweat, we've got some events you won't want to miss.

Vegandale Festival

Saturday and Sunday is Vegandale! Check out over-the-top plant-based foods, including products that aren't even in stores yet. The mission of this fest is to reshape perceptions and create a world where animals are left alone. The festival is at Grant Park's Butler Field and starts at 11 a.m.

Chinese Dragon Boat Race for Literacy

The Chinese Dragon Boat Race for Literacy is Saturday. Teams will paddle, facing off against one another on the South Branch of the Chicago River. The race raises money for local schools and literacy organizations. On land, people can watch the races, visit vendor booths, and enjoy live music. The race will take place at Ping Tom Memorial Park and starts at 8 a.m.

Magnificent Mile Art Festival

For the first time ever, you can experience the Magnificent Mile Art Festival. It will feature art from over 60 artists from around the country in various mediums. The festival will take place in the plaza and on the sidewalks of 875 North Michigan Ave. It runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other Events This Weekend

'Mocktails and More' is taking place on Saturday at the Morton Arboretum from noon to 3 p.m.

And for one night only, Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will be at Soldier Field on Friday night. It's the first time the two have performed together in Chicago. You can expect about a three-hour show, with each artist on stage for about 90 minutes. The show starts at 7 p.m.