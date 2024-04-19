Chicago weekend events: Rum Festival, Pasta Fest, Grilled Cheese Fest and more!

We are finally drying out, and while it will still be a little chilly out there this weekend, we've got a bunch of events going on you don't want to miss.

On Saturday, the Rum Festival returns for its 8th year. You'll be able to try different kinds of rum and learn more about the alcohol in seminars. Here's a fun fact: Illinois is one of the largest rum consumer markets in the country. The festival is at the Logan Square Auditorium starting at 1:30 p.m.

If alcohol isn't for you, on Friday you can celebrate one of Italy's most favorite foods — pasta! This is in honor of Eataly launching its own pasta line. You'll be able to taste tradition by walking around the marketplace and trying more than eight kinds of pastas. It will also feature recipes from around the entire country of Italy.

How about some more carbs? There's a new exclusive food experience called Grilled Cheese Fest! Bucket-Listers is partnering with the cheesiest spot in the city, Cheesies Pub and Grub in Wicker Park. General admission tickets include four samples and VIP tickets include eight. And you get bottomless tomato soup!

Some other events going on: The iconic Beauty Show is back for its 101st year! This weekend, over 21,000 licensed beauty professionals are reuniting for an event that shapes the future of the makeup industry. It will be at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

And the North Riverside Park Mall is hosting a Kids Club event. It's the Reptile Party! Bring your kids to check out bugs, reptiles, and snakes. The event is on Saturday at 11 a.m.