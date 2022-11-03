Best things to do in Chicago this weekend

November has arrived in Chicago and with it comes an entire slate of fall activities.

Smashing Pumpkins – Spirits On Fire Tour

Halloween is over which means there will be plenty of pumpkin smashing across the Chicago area. However, your only chance to catch Smashing Pumpkins is Saturday night at the United Center.

The band will be joined by Jane's Addiction at 6:30 p.m. for the Spirits On Fire Tour.

Tickets are still available.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Dark Testament: A Century of Black Writers on Justice

The amazing work of Black writers will be on full display this weekend at the American Writers Museum.

"Dark Testament: A Century of Black Writers on Justice" will examine racial injustice in America through the lens of Black writing. The exhibit features original artwork, augmented reality and other interactive elements.

Tickets for adults are $14 and entry is free for children 12 and under.

Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins

Coming with some new additions from the trade deadline, the Chicago Bears (3-5) look to right the ship Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Justin Fields and company are coming off a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

If you can't make it to the game, hang out with former Bear Corey Wootton and FOX 32’s Gabe Ramirez at the Miller Lite Brew & View at Nite Games Sports Bar and Grill in Oak Forest.

Kickoff is set for noon at Soldier Field.

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2022 shows the fall scenery of Michigan Avenue by the Art Institute in downtown Chicago, the United States. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Black Alphabet Film Festival

In its ninth year, the Black Alphabet Film Festival prides itself on showing the unique stories of the Black LGBTQ/SGL+ community.

The festival features dozens of films on Saturday and Sunday from a wide swath of artists.

Head on over to Black Alphabet's website to RSVP.

GALLI Lucha Libre presenta Galli #536

Thalia Hall will play host to an absolute wrestling haven Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Some of the stars squaring off will be Mecha Wolf, Dreambreaker, Missa Kate and JManny & Chuko.

Tickets are $15 for kids and $25 for adults.

Click here for more.

"Chicago Sings" Karaoke Finale

Six finalists will face off in the first Chicago-wide singing competition this Sunday.

The finalists flexed their victorious vocals through qualifying and semi-final rounds held across 18 neighborhood venues.

The finals will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Park West at 322 W. Armitage Ave.

Admission is free and glory is forever.

Hot Chocolate Run

This might be the cutest race in the city. The Hot Chocolate Run invites people of all skill levels to sign up for a 5K or 10K that ends in a delicious cup of hot cocoa.

Participants will also receive a race-themed hoodie and a medal in the shape of a hot chocolate.

The races kick off at 7:30 starting at Grant Park, 301 S. Columbus Dr.

Get your tickets here.

It's a Smash! An Ecofest Pumpkin Smash Festival

Have some pumpkins that need pulverizing? Put your aggression to good use Saturday in Andersonville at the Pumpkin Smash Festival running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1500 W. Catalpa Ave.

There will also be over 20 food, beverage and crafts vendors to add to the revelry.

This is a BYOP bring-your-own-pumpkin event.

Click here for more details.