Six finalists compete to become 'Chicago's Karaoke Champion'

Chicago has chosen six finalists to face off in the first-ever citywide singing competition.

The finalists flexed their victorious vocals through qualifying and semi-final rounds held across 18 neighborhood venues.

The top performer will be crowned "Chicago's Karaoke Champion," and will win $5,000.

The six finalists are:

The finals will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Park West at 322 W. Armitage Ave. Admission is free.

The six finalists will perform in front of a panel of judges comprised of local celebrities, city officials and music industry professionals.

"The level of talent on display throughout this competition has been remarkable," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire city, I want to personally thank each performer for partaking in this event and sharing their gift with us. I am very excited to see what our finalists will do at the finale on November 6."