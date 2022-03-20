Chicago weekend shootings: 1 killed, 7 wounded since Friday evening

One person was killed, and a 1-year-old girl was among at least seven others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

The child was riding in the back seat of a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when someone fired shots from a white SUV, Chicago police said. The girl was grazed in the head and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Several hours later, Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue about 11:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was walking through an alley in the 5600 block of South Sawyer Avenue about 7:40 p.m. Friday when he was struck in the lower right leg by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, officials said.

About an hour later, a man, 30, was sitting in his white Jaguar waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street about 8:55 p.m. when one of five gunmen shot him in the thigh and dragged him out of the car after he refused to get out, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. The gunmen fled the scene in the Jaguar, officials said.

A man was shot early Saturday morning after an argument over a traffic crash in South Austin on the West Side. The man, 32, had gotten into a crash in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard about 12:20 a.m. when the driver of the other car opened fire following an argument, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left calf, police said. He was listed in good condition, officials said.

At least three others were shot in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

At least two people were killed and 25 others were wounded in Chicago shootings last weekend, including seven injured in an attack in South Chicago.