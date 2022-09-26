Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 31 others wounded

Six people were killed and two teens were among at least 32 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

About 30 minutes later, a 30-year-old man was at a gathering in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Around the same time, another man was standing with a "large group of people" in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street when someone opened fire, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

About 4 a.m. Saturday, a fourth man, also 30, was found on the street with a gunshot wound in the chest in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saturday afternoon, a man was fatally shot on the Northwest Side. John Park, 18, was arguing with someone he knew around 2:30 p.m. when the person drew a handgun and shot him in the chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of North St. Louis Avenue. Park was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

Two men were found shot to death early Sunday in North Lawndale. Around 4 a.m., emergency responders discovered the two with gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. A man, 30, was shot in the head and found near the front of the residence. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another man, 31, was also shot in the head. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two teens were shot about three hours apart in Austin on the West Side.

A 13-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk with a friend in the 1100 block of North Lawler Avenue about 8:35 p.m. Friday when someone in a black SUV opened fire, police said. The boy was shot in the ankle and transported to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

About three hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting about a mile and a half away. He was shot in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said. He was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

Hours later, two people were critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. Just after midnight, they were in a car going west in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street when someone in a Ford sedan opened fire, police said. A man, 21, drove himself and a woman, 19, to Holy Cross Hospital. They were transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and the woman was struck in the face and neck, police said.

Saturday night, three people were shot at a gathering in Washington Heights on the South Side. A gunman opened the back door of a building in the 1200 block of West 103rd Street about 9:40 p.m. and opened fire at the group standing inside, police said. Two 27-year-old men were shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were listed in good condition. A third man, 29, was transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. No arrests were reported.

At least 23 other people were wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Chicago saw one of its most violent weekends of the year last weekend with more than 60 people shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.