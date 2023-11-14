Chicago welcomes over 250 new officers in swearing-in ceremony at Navy Pier: 'guardians of this city'

More than 250 officers were sworn into the Chicago Police Department on Wednesday during a ceremony held at Navy Pier.

The Graduation and Promotion Ceremony occurred in the Grand Ballroom, where numerous proud family members and fellow officers gathered to offer their support.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Supt. Larry Snelling attended the event, marking Snelling's inaugural graduation ceremony since assuming the position of superintendent.

Snelling commenced his address by requesting a moment of silence to honor "our fallen brother Andrew Price," referencing the tragic passing of a Chicago Fire Department paramedic during a fire-fighting operation in Lincoln Park on Monday.

"You represent what's great about Chicago…You are the guardians of this city." Snelling said. "The jobs you step into today are not easy. Despite the hostility and criticism law enforcement has faced in recent years, you have stepped up to join this profession and serve your community."

According to Chicago police, 76 percent of the new officers are people of color, while 27 percent are women.

The ceremony also acknowledged recently promoted Command Staff, Lieutenants, Sergeants, Evidence Technicians and Field Training Officers.

The family of Officer Dominique Amador arrived, carrying three bouquets of flowers.

Her mother, Lety Moreno, expressed her pride.

"I'm very proud of her. She struggled through a lot of hard work... and she kept pushing on and got through it," said Moreno. "It's very hard. I had a few restless nights, but this is what she wants to do, so we're going to stand behind her and pray that God protects her."