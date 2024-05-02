Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with shooting Wendy's worker through drive-thru window

By Will Hager
Published  May 2, 2024 8:38am CDT
Chatham
Aaron Collins | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting a Wendy's employee through the drive-thru window during an argument last month in the Chatham neighborhood.

Aaron Collins, 34, allegedly got into an argument with a 20-year-old woman who was working at the Wendy's drive-thru on April 4 near the corner of 87th Street and Lafayette Avenue, police said.

Collins pulled out a gun and shot the worker in the right arm, according to CPD. She was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

Collins was arrested Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Collins on Thursday.

No further information was provided.

