Chicago Wendy's worker shot through drive-thru window during argument: police

A Chicago Wendy's worker was shot through the drive-thru window early Thursday during an argument.

According to police, at approximately 12:58 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was working the drive-thru window of the Wendy's located in the 8700 block of South Lafayette when an unknown male began arguing with her and fired shots.

She was struck in the right arm and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody, and the shooting remains under investigation.