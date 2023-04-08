Expand / Collapse search

Person injured in apartment fire on Chicago's West Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
West Garfield Park
One person was injured in a fire in West Garfield Park Saturday morning. 

CHICAGO - One person was hospitalized after a fire in a residential building on the West Side Saturday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a blaze at 4010 West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park before 7 a.m. 

One civilian was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. 

No additionally information is available at this time. 