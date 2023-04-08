Person injured in apartment fire on Chicago's West Side
Image 1 of 2
▼
One person was injured in a fire in West Garfield Park Saturday morning.
CHICAGO - One person was hospitalized after a fire in a residential building on the West Side Saturday morning.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to a blaze at 4010 West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park before 7 a.m.
One civilian was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
No additionally information is available at this time.