Man killed, another critically injured in West Side drive-by shooting: police

A 19-year-old man was killed, and an 18-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Tuesday night.

Police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Potomac Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when someone in a black SUV opened fire.

The 18-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the buttocks.

The 19-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and shoulder and was pronounced dead

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.