Chicago police investigate back-to-back robberies on West Side

A liquor store and a retail business were robbed on the West Side just an hour apart Thursday night.

Police responded to a robbery at a store in West Loop in 700 West Randolph Street at 8:36 p.m.

A witness told officers that three male offenders entered the business and went up to the counter to take money from the register.

They fled the scene and no injuries were reported.

An hour later, at 9:40 p.m., a liquor store in Albany Park was robbed at gunpoint. Witnesses told officers that two male offenders walked into the store, located in the 3500 West Lawrence Avenue, and approached the register.

The two offenders demanded money from the register while showing their handguns.

Police say the offenders fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Area detectives are investigating.