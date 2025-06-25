Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 15-year-old seriously wounded

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. He was shot in the thigh while standing on a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Street around 11 p.m. The shooter fled the scene, and no arrests have been made as Area Four detectives investigate.



A 15-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

West Side shooting

What we know:

The teen was on the sidewalk just before 11 p.m. when someone started shooting at him in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Street.

The teen was struck in the thigh and the shooter fled the scene. Paramedics treated the victim and took him to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

