Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 15-year-old seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.
West Side shooting
What we know:
The teen was on the sidewalk just before 11 p.m. when someone started shooting at him in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Street.
The teen was struck in the thigh and the shooter fled the scene. Paramedics treated the victim and took him to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.