Video shows girl violently run over during Wicker Park hit-and-run; family to file lawsuit

The family of a 17-year-old girl who was injured in a hit-and-run in Wicker Park earlier this month plans to file a lawsuit against the vehicle's owner Thursday.

Nakari Campbell was crossing at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Division Street on Aug. 4 at 10:25 p.m. when she was hit by a sedan, police say.

The lawsuit claims Campbell was in a marked crosswalk when a red Mercedes-Benz sedan owned by Erik Mauleon hit the victim at a high rate of speed.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a person being flung from underneath the car as it continues to speed away.

Police confirm the driver of the sedan involved was traveling at a high rate of speed as they fled the scene of the crash.

As Campbell was crossing, the driver turned left onto Division Street and struck her. She was dragged for a few moments before the driver fled westbound on Division, leaving her seriously injured in the roadway.

The lawsuit further alleges Mauleon negligently allowed his vehicle to be driven by an unknown driver.

Chicago police have not announced any formal charges.

Campbell suffered significant injuries and was placed in a medically-induced coma following the incident, according to her family. She is currently awake but still hospitalized as she recovers from her injuries.

Nakari's family and their attorney Cierra Norris plan to announce the lawsuit at 11 a.m. in front of the Chicago Police Department, 3510 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, 60653.

The complete complaint is included below: