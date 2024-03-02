Chicago businessman Willie Wilson to host gas and grocery giveaway on March 9

Chicago businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson will host another gas and grocery giveaway this Saturday in addition to donating money to thousands of residents at Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) senior homes.

The gas giveaway will begin at 7 a.m., operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Each participant will be eligible to receive $50 in free gas.

Gas stations participating in the giveaway:

Shell: 210 East Ogden Avenue, Hinsdale, IL

Shell: 601 S. Frontage Road, Burr Ridge, IL

BP: 750 N. Wells, Chicago, IL

Citgo: 1745 W. Foster, Chicago, IL

Citgo: 1345 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL

Super Save: 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago, IL

Citgo: 2801 W. 59th Street, Chicago, IL

Citgo: 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd., Chicago, IL

BP: 7850 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL

Mobil: 850 E. 63rd Street, Chicago, IL

Amoco: 4402 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL

BP: 342 E. 35th Street, Chicago, IL

Mobil: 1201 W. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

Exxon: 10644 S. Halsted, Chicago, IL

BP: 5756 W. Ogden, Cicero, IL

BP: 24525 S. Western, Crete, IL

In addition to gas, Wilson is also giving away $25 coupons for groceries starting at 9 a.m. The coupons have to be used on the same day.

Participating grocery stores and start times:

Cermak Fresh Market: 3311 W. 26th Street in Chicago (9 a.m.)

Cermak Fresh Market: 4000 W. Diversey Avenue in Chicago (9 a.m.)

Cermak Fresh Market: 6623 N. Damen in Chicago (9 a.m.)

Cermak Fresh Market: 5129 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago (9 a.m.)

Seafood City Supermarket: 5033 N. Elston in Chicago (11 a.m.)

Shop & Save Market: 6312 N. Nagle Avenue in Chicago (noon)

Wilson will finish his morning by visiting 14 Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) senior homes and providing $25 to residents. He also plans to visit an additional 47 CHA senior homes on March 11 and March 12.

"I am committed to helping our citizens put food on their table and gasoline in their cars during this season," said Wilson. "The Illinois Legislature must reverse the tax on groceries and the city of Chicago should do more to assist our senior citizens who struggle to pay their bills."

Wilson plans to visit the following CHA homes on March 9 starting at 9:15 a.m.