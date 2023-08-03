Chicago woman allegedly fired shots at West Side home: police

article

A Chicago woman is accused of firing shots at a house in North Lawndale earlier this summer.

Tracey Browley, 40, is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

On June 2, Browley allegedly shot at a residence in the 1300 block of South Sawyer, where multiple people were present.

No injuries were reported.

Browley was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.