Chicago woman allegedly stabbed man to death in domestic incident

article

A Chicago woman allegedly stabbed a man to death in Englewood Thursday.

Theresa Ball, 52, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to Chicago police, Ball allegedly stabbed a 57-year-old man, who she knew, in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street at about 1:52 a.m. Thursday.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Ball was arrested about an hour after the stabbing, and charged accordingly.

Police believe this incident was domestic-related.