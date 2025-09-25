Chicago woman celebrates 105th birthday, shares her secret to a long life
CHICAGO - An Advocate Trinity Hospital patient celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday.
What we know:
Ida Allen, a lifelong South Side resident, celebrated her 105th birthday by eating her favorite meal – a burger, French fries, and ice cream. She was most excited to celebrate with her family, including her great-great-grandchildren, when she gets discharged soon.
Allen enjoys listening to Ella Fitzgerald and traveling, especially to the Pacific Ocean.
Allen said her secret to living to 105 is to "just live."
Ida Allen
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Advocate Health Care.