Chicago woman celebrates 105th birthday, shares her secret to a long life

The Brief Ida Allen, a lifelong South Side resident, marked her 105th birthday at Advocate Trinity Hospital with her favorite meal of a burger, fries, and ice cream. She looks forward to celebrating with her family, including great-great-grandchildren, after being discharged. Allen enjoys Ella Fitzgerald, traveling to the Pacific Ocean, and credits her longevity to simply choosing to "just live."



An Advocate Trinity Hospital patient celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday.

What we know:

Ida Allen, a lifelong South Side resident, celebrated her 105th birthday by eating her favorite meal – a burger, French fries, and ice cream. She was most excited to celebrate with her family, including her great-great-grandchildren, when she gets discharged soon.

Allen enjoys listening to Ella Fitzgerald and traveling, especially to the Pacific Ocean.

Allen said her secret to living to 105 is to "just live."

Ida Allen