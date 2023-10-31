Chicago woman charged with armed carjacking in Bucktown

Charges have been filed against a Chicago woman accused of stealing a car at gunpoint in Bucktown on the North Side.

Kayla Burgos, 21, was arrested Sunday in the 1400 block of North Karlov Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Burgos allegedly carjacked a 52-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1900 block of West Cortland Street, officials said.

Police also recovered a substance suspected to be narcotics at the time Burgos was taken into custody.

Kayla Burgos, 21 (Chicago police)

She was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and manufacturing ecstasy, officials said. She was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.