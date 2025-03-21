Chicago woman charged in CTA Red Line murder

The Brief A woman was charged with murder after allegedly shooting another woman during an argument on a CTA Red Line platform Tuesday night. Police said Tiara Lee-Roberts, 28, shot the victim in the neck at the 69th Street station before fleeing. She was arrested two hours later and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Friday.



A woman was charged with fatally shooting another woman during an argument earlier this week on a CTA Red Line platform.

Red Line murder

The backstory:

Tiara Lee-Roberts, 28, allegedly shot and killed the woman around 9:46 p.m. Tuesday at the 69th Street station, according to Chicago police.

Police said Lee-Roberts was arguing with the woman when she pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the neck before fleeing.

The victim, who was believed to be roughly 30 years old, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Tiara Lee-Roberts | Chicago police

Lee-Roberts was arrested two hours after the shooting in the 1400 block of West 63rd Street. She was charged with first-degree murder and murder - strong possibility of death/injuries.

What's next:

Lee-Roberts has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.