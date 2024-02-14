Chicago woman charged with punching another downtown

A Chicago woman has been arrested for allegedly punching another woman in the Loop last month.

Police say 18-year-old Brianna Owens was identified as the offender who, on Jan. 9, struck a female victim in the head and body with closed fists in the first block of E. Roosevelt Road.

Owens was taken into custody on Tuesday. She's been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery.

She is due in court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.