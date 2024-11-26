Chicago woman charged in robbery, attack on CTA Red Line

article

A Chicago woman was charged in connection to two crimes on the CTA Red Line last month.

Destiny Young, 18, was arrested Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue. She was accused of robbing a man on a train platform before attacking another person inside a train car.

Police said the two incidents happened minutes apart on Oct. 9. Young allegedly robbed a 29-year-old man at the 87th Street station platform. Minutes later, she attacked an 18-year-old man while riding a Red Line train near the 47th Street station.

Young was charged with one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit passenger/transit employee. She was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Tuesday.