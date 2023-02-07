Chicago woman charged in shooting that wounded woman on Loop CTA train

A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last year.

Latrice Harvey, 25, of Logan Square, was taken into custody Monday in the 3600 block of West North Avenue after she was identified as one of the suspects who shot a 30-year-old woman during an argument aboard a CTA train on Aug. 27, according to Chicago police.

The woman was struck in her knee as the train was near 188 N. State St. in the Loop, according to police.

Latrice Harvey (Chicago police)

Shortly after the shooting, police released images of the alleged suspects, but did not say on Tuesday whether Harvey was one of the people shown in the photos.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man wearing a black shirt, black pants with white stripes and black and white shoes. The second suspect was described as a Black woman with long black hair in dreadlocks, wearing a purple hoodie and white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

(Chicago police)

Harvey has been charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery, police said.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detective Scott Liebhaber at 312-744-8261.