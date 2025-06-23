Chicago woman charged in South Loop shooting

article

The Brief A woman has been charged in a South Loop shooting that seriously injured a 33-year-old man Saturday afternoon. Kristin Holmes-Tucker, 32, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. The victim remains hospitalized in serious condition, and a detention hearing for Holmes-Tucker is scheduled for Monday.



A woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon in the South Loop.

What we know:

Kristin Holmes-Tucker, 32, allegedly shot a 33-year-old man around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Financial Place, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Holmes-Tucker was arrested in the same block as the shooting and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or how many shots were fired.

What's next:

Holmes-Tucker has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.