Chicago woman charged in South Loop shooting
CHICAGO - A woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon in the South Loop.
What we know:
Kristin Holmes-Tucker, 32, allegedly shot a 33-year-old man around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Financial Place, according to Chicago police.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
Holmes-Tucker was arrested in the same block as the shooting and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or how many shots were fired.
What's next:
Holmes-Tucker has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.
