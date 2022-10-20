Chicago woman charged with beating 87-year-old to death at senior living apartment building

article

A Chicago woman has been charged with beating an 87-year-old woman to death at a senior living apartment building on the South Side.

Shearly Gaines, 69, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 15 after someone told police that they couldn’t get hold of her, police said.

An autopsy determined Brown suffered injuries from an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gaines was arrested Wednesday, and charged with Brown's death.

No additional information was released by police.

The Sun-Times Meida Wire contributed to this report.