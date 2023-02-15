Chicago woman goes to hospital with stomach cramps, gives birth to baby girl

Oh, baby!

A Chicago mom is still in shock after an unexpected Valentine’s Day delivery.

Thirty-eight-year-old Elana Ellison of Altgeld Gardens said she went to the emergency room at the Greater Roseland Hospital on Tuesday with horrible stomach cramps.

Then, the doctor performed an ultrasound and discovered a tiny body.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"He like a whole baby. I'm like a baby, where?" said Ellison, describing exactly what the doctor told her.

Elana Ellison and Naveah Faith

"No symptoms, didn't gain weight, didn't gain weight in the stomach, nothing," Ellison said. "My mamma said she thinks I was carrying the baby in my hips."

Ellison already has a 15-year-old daughter whom she also gave birth to at Greater Roseland. She named her new bundle of joy Naveah Faith.

The newborn weighed 5 pounds and 8 ounces, and is doing great.